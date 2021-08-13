FilmBox+ extends reach to more than 1 million subscribers

SPI/FilmBox says its premium FilmBox+ movie streaming service is now available to over 1 million subscribers following tie-ups with 10 major European operators.

The service offers hundreds of hours of curated on-demand titles plus 10 channels offering content ranging from Hollywood blockbusters to adrenaline sports, fashion and gaming.

“The service currently boasts a catalogue of over 5,000 titles ranging from movies to lifestyle content, offering around 8,000 hours of riveting programming,” commented Haymi Behar, Chief Marketing Officer at SPI International.

“We are working around the clock to acquire new, premium content spanning all genres from major global distributors, including local titles for different territories to add to our FilmBox+ streaming service.”



The service is available at www.filmbox.com and via apps for iOS and Android, plus platforms such as Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung and LG smart TVs.