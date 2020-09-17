FilmBox now available to Orange Romania customers

SPI/FilmBox has struck a distribution deal for its flagship FilmBox channel with Orange Romania.

FilmBox is SPI’s flagship movie channel and offers an extensive selection of entertaining programming including Hollywood blockbusters, world cinema classics, fan favorite evergreens and popular series for a wide audience.

The channel will be included in the operator’s Orange Worldpackage.

“We are delighted to offer Orange Romania subscribers an entertainment experience that accommodates the demands and affinities of both general viewers and cinephiles,” said Tamas Fülöp, Regional Director of Operations at SPI International.

“Launching FilmBox with one of our major partners in Romania reflects our unwavering commitment to providing top-quality content globally.”