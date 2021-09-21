Filming begins on Finnish WW2 flick, Immortal

Principal photography is now underway on Immortal, a nerve-crunching World War II action film, from Rare Exports director Jalmari Helander, in which one man goes to war against the Nazi German army in the Finnish wilderness.

Synopsis:

After years of searching, Aatami Korpi finally finds gold in the wilds of Lapland but to get his find home, he must travel through wilderness occupied and destroyed by German troops.

Filming will take place in Lapland and Helsinki, Finland, on the film which is written and directed by Helander (Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale, Big Game) and produced by Petri Jokiranta and Subzero Film Entertainment.

Jorma Tommila (Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale) will play Aatami alongside include Aksel Hennie (The Martian), Jack Doolan (The Hatton Garden Job) and Onni Tommila (Big Game).

Helander said: “It is more than exciting for me to be starting production on Immortal.

“A few months ago, I woke up at five in the morning so excited about this day. Now it’s here, it’s a hell of a good feeling. I have long cherished the idea of a bang ‘em up action movie set in the last days of World War II in Finland, and we have assembled a dream team of crew and cast to bring it to life.

“It’s great for me to be working with my long-time acting collaborators Jorma Tommila and Onni Tommila, but also exciting to have new players Aksel Hennie and Jack Doolan join us.”

As previously announced, Stage 6 Films acquired worldwide rights, excluding the Nordics, which will be handled by Nordisk Film.