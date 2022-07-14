Filming gets underway on World On Fire series two

Filming is now underway on the second series of Peter Bowker’s hit World War Two drama, World On Fire.

Telling the story of the first year of the war, starting with the German invasion of Poland in September 1939, the first series aired on BBC One in 2019 where it averaged 6.7 million viewers. A second series was announced following the show’s initial airing but has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Due to air next year, series two picks up the story in October 1940 where lone pilots are sent to destroy German bombers prowling the skies above Manchester as the Northern Blitz begins.

Viewers will follow the action as it moves from the streets of Britain into occupied France, Nazi Germany, and to the sands of the North African desert where British troops struggle alongside Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers to adapt to a very different kind of combat.

Returning cast members include Lesley Manville as Robina, Jonah Hauer-King as Harry, Julia Brown as Lois, and Zofia Wichlacz as Kasia, with Blake Harrison as Stan, Eugénie Derouand as Henriette, Eryk Biedunkiewicz as Jan, and Cel Spellman as Joe.

Joining them for series two are Mark Bonnar as Sir James Danemere, Ahad Raza Mir as Rajib, and Gregg Sulkin as David.

Peter Bowker said: “The second season of World On Fire has been a long wait due to a certain pandemic and this makes the beginning of filming especially exciting. It has been a real joy to pick up the story with our inspirational cast, both our established regulars and new and exciting talent who have embraced the show’s scale and ambition.

“How the conflict played out in North Africa is a fascinating and little-explored history and we are aiming to redress that balance with stories of struggle and friendship. Our diverse cast will continue to reflect the global nature of the conflict.”

The show is produced by Mammoth Screen, part of ITV Studios. Series One is currently available to stream on BritBox.