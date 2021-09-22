Filming underway in London on Amazon’s The People We Hate at the Wedding

Amazon Studios has announced that production has started in London on the upcoming Amazon Original romcom The People We Hate at the Wedding starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt.

Joining the trio are Cynthia Addai-Robinson (The Lord of the Rings, The Accountant, Power), Karan Soni (Miracle Workers, Not Okay, 7 Days), Dustin Milligan (Rutherford Falls, Schitt’s Creek), Tony Goldwyn (King Richard, The Hot Zone: Anthrax), Isaach De Bankolé (The Limits of Control, Black Panther, Casino Royale), Jorma Taccone (Popstar, Kung Fury 2), and Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton, Adult Material, Knightfall) will join a cast led by Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt.

The People We Hate at the Wedding follows struggling American siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister in the English countryside alongside their mother, Donna (Janney).

Over the course of the wedding week, the family’s many skeletons are wrenched from the closet, and the unlikely reunion gives everyone the motivation to move their own lives forward.

A modern wedding comedy for anyone with a slightly dysfunctional family (everyone), or anyone who’s been forced to attend a wedding they tried to avoid (also everyone).

Claire Scanlon is directing from a script by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, which the duo adapted from Grant Ginder’s novel of the same name.

The People We Hate at the Wedding will debut exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide next year.