Filming underway on final ever series of Doc Martin

Image: Nicky Johnston/ITV

Martin Clunes is back in Cornwall to film the final series of his hit ITV drama, Doc Martin. Eight new episodes are being filmed by Buffalo Pictures, with a Christmas special and documentary, provisionally titled “Doc Martin – A Celebration, also promised.

Joining Clunes are Caroline Catz as Louisa Ellingham, Doc Martin’s wife, Dame Eileen Atkins as Aunt Ruth, Ian McNeice as Bert Large, and John Marquez as PC Joe Penhale.

Clunes said: “I have loved going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin over the last 18 years, and I have looked forward to returning to this beautiful county this year for the tenth and final series.

“The people of Cornwall, and Port Isaac in particular, have always been so helpful to us when we are making the series.

“We have some great story lines for the new series, and for the Christmas special, which I hope Doc Martin fans will love. I shall miss Cornwall, and all the lovely people we have worked with. But it is the right time to say farewell to the Doc, and Portwenn.”

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill ,commented: “If this really has to be the final series of Doc Martin, we thought we’d also commission a Christmas special!

“It’ll be sad to see the series come to an end after entertaining audiences on ITV for the last 18 years, but we’ll make sure the finale is memorable and befitting such a success story.”