Filming underway on new series of ITV’s Midsomer Murders

Image: Bentley Productions / All3 Media

Filming is now underway on a new series of ITV’s Midsomer Murders, with series stars Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix, Annette Badland and Fiona Dolman all confirmed to return.

This series follows Barnaby and Winter as they investigate an urban myth becoming a murderous reality, a post-operative heart rehabilitation club whose members’ dreams of a second chance at life are cut short, a murder mystery weekend, a twisted scarecrow festival and an amateur dramatics company with deadly secrets.

Executive producer Michele Buck said: “We are very pleased ITV and key partners around the world want us to produce more Midsomer Murders.

“We will have our signature mix of tantalising mysteries, wonderful guest stars and stunning locations while also maintaining a safe working environment for all our cast and crew in these current challenging circumstances.”

Dudgeon, who is marking his tenth year as series lead, added: “Everyone is excited to get back to work. Sadly, there won’t be as much hugging and kissing on set as usual but we’ve all got to make sacrifices!

“It’s bound to be a bit strange at first with all the safety protocols but hopefully we can all keep each other safe and shoot another great series.”