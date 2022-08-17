Filming underway on sixth series of Two Doors Down

Arabella Weir and Alex Norton star in Two Doors Down. Image: BBC Studios/Alan Peebles

Filming is currently underway on the sixth series of Two Doors Down, the BBC’s popular Scottish sitcom in which Arabella Weir and Alex Norton’s Beth and Eric must endure a host of exasperating neighbours.

The show, which will be available on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year, will also be getting a Christmas special.

One again Beth and Eric’s patience is tested to the limit by their fellow residents of Latimer Crescent who are often rude about their hospitality and frequently outstay their welcome.

Lifelong hypochondriac Christine (Elaine C Smith) never misses an opportunity to sponge a cuppa off Beth while undermining her at the same time; Colin (Jonathan Watson) needs his neighbours more than ever this series as his wife Cathy has left him and now lives abroad, but he can’t help oversharing personal details; and ever-positive Michelle (Joy McAvoy) continues to struggle with hapless Alan’s (Graeme Stevely) imperfections. It seems Beth and Eric’s only support comes in the form of loving son Ian (Jamie Quinn) and his wide-eyed fiancé Gordon (Kieran Hodgson).

Siobhan Redmond will also join the cast as a new series regular.

Steven Canny, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Comedy which makes the series in Scotland, said: “It’s such a pleasure and privilege to be back making Two Doors Down.

“It’s a phenomenal crew, a brilliantly funny cast and the beautifully crafted scripts are a constant source of surprise and delight sprinkled with cruelty. I’m really looking forward to the audience seeing the new ways we’ve found to torment poor Beth and Eric.”

Seb Barwell, Commissioning Editor at the BBC added: “We’re delighted to bring six series up for Two Doors Down, a show that continues to delight audiences with its miniature masterpieces of contained comedy.”