Filming underway on third series of Sky’s COBRA

Production is now underway on the third series of Sky’s high-stakes drama COBRA which comes to Sky Max and streaming service NOW in 2023.

Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) and his team of advisers return including David Haig (Killing Eve) as Foreign Secretary Archie Glover-Morgan, Richard Pepple (Gangs of London) as Home Secretary Joseph Obasi and Marsha Thomason (The Bay) as Francine Bridge, Shadow Environment Secretary.

In Cobra: Rebellion Sutherland’s government is faced with their biggest challenge yet, but unlike the previous challenges they have faced, these threats come from much closer to home.

When an unforeseen environmental disaster causes enormous destruction and loss of life, the consequences are far reaching for the Prime Minister.

The subsequent investigation leads Sutherland and his team to realise that all may not be as it appears. Embarking on a quest to discover the truth, they find something disturbing and disruptive underneath.

The crisis spirals to encompass not only the urgent threat of environmental destruction, but also the malignant corruption of the arms industry and the rise of shadowy corporate security firms.

The cabinet are faced with the inconvenient reality of the UK’s historic relationship with a global superpower. All these elements combine to lead our Prime Minister to a crucial decision, about who he is personally, and what – ultimately – he is willing to sacrifice in order to remain in power.