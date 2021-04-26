Filmstream now available in the UK via Samsung TV Plus mobile app

SPI/FilmBox’s ad-supported streaming service, Filmstream, is now available in the UK on selected Samsung Galaxy handsets via the Samsung TV Plus mobile app.

The app offers 100% free ad-supported content including news, sports, entertainment and movies, mirroring the free streaming content available on Samsung’s line-up of smart TVs.

Filmstream’s catalogue includes independent world cinema gems and classic movies from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, said: “More and more consumers are turning to their mobile devices for entertainment, which provides them with instant access to quality content.

“It is our pleasure to bring some of the best world cinema movies and critically-acclaimed feature films with Filmstream to Samsung mobile device users in the UK.”