Filmzie and rlaxx TV agree distribution deal

AVoD streaming platform Filmzie says its content is now available to watch in the UK on rlaxx TV.

Currently available in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, rlaxx TV offers curated special-interest channels aimed at targeted groups.

Apps are available for a host of big name streaming devices and TVs, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Panasonic, Blaupunkt, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Medion, Metz, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba, Grundig and Vestel.

Matej Boda, CEO of Filmzie said: “The public is beginning to realise that paying for endless subscriptions is not the only way to find great content.

“rlaxx TV understand our ambitions to bring great films and popular series to audiences around the world for free.

“This deal further enhances our international growth with a partner that is ideally placed to support our expansion into new territories as we continue to acquire further content and grow our audience.

“By providing free content we’re giving people a choice that can save them money. The team at rlaxx TV recognize this and are the perfect partner to help democratize the content market.”

Dirk Wittenborg, president of rlaxx TV, added: “We are very pleased to be able to offer our viewers premium content for true movie lovers by Filmzie in the future.

“For us, this cooperation is the next step towards a product offering that speaks to all passions and interests of our very diverse viewership.”