Filmzie is coming to Rakuten TV as a linear channel

Movie streaming service Filmzie is joining Rakuten TV’s line-up of live linear channels in the UK.

Filmzie has over 1,000 titles in its catalogue ranging from timeless classics to new releases from both major studios and indie producers. The channel will be automatically available within the Rakuten TV app, with no additional software or hardware required.

CEO Matej Boda said: “Launching as linear channel on Rakuten TV follows the strong success we have had in building an engaged audience of film and TV lovers on our streaming platform.

“The integration is a further sign of our sustained growth in the UK market, and means we can offer even more people a way to watch great films for free. Our slate has an excellent and unique range of movies, which is structured around carefully curated themes.

“From art house, so edge of your seat thrillers, the Filmzie channel on Rakuten TV is designed to help introduce ‘new’ titles to curious audiences.”