Filmzie launches on Roku for US users

Filmzie, the advert supported movie and TV streaming platform, is now available to Roku users in the US. There are no apps to download, viewers can simply find films or series from the wider Filmzie slate via Roku’s own search function.

Matej Boda, CEO of FILMZIE says: “The U.S. viewer is incredibly receptive to finding great films wherever they may be.

“Through distributing on the Roku platform, we are able to provide a large audience of streamers the ability to discover interesting content and watch for free, from great dramas, documentaries, comedies, art-house, and all the wonderful other genres out there.”