Filmzie signs aboard Netgem TV

Free movie streamer Filmzie is coming to Netgem TV, bringing a catalogue of advert-supported viewing to the platform.

Used by a range of ISPs to offer a bundled TV option to broadband customers, Netgem TV brings together Freeview channels, catch-up players, third party subscription services and ad-supported content in a single interface.

Its deal with Filmzie will see Netgem promote the service’s content through its streaming app as well as through carousels, editorialised sections, and smart notifications both on big screen and mobile.

Matej Boda, CEO of Filmzie said: “Netgem has a reputation for giving its customers excellent content from the best providers. Its innovative approach to discoverability of brilliant TV shows and films fits with our belief in promoting hidden gems as well as A-list films.

“As we continue our growth in the UK and international markets, we know Netgem will support our objectives and help us bring top class series and films to wider audiences, for free.”

Shan Eisenberg, CCO at Netgem TV added: “We’re delighted to be the first TV service in the UK and Ireland to fully embed the great collection of movies and series offered by Filmzie.

“We know viewers are craving for a better value alternative to old-school Pay TV, in the same way that they are also turning to new, better options for ultrafast broadband.

“We warmly welcome Filmzie to accompany our joined growth with Altnets and challenger ISPs.”