Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are heading to iPad

Apple has announced new iPad versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, allowing video and music creators to work on their content wherever they are.

Both apps, which gain all-new touch interfaces and tools, can be downloaded from the App Store from May 23rd and will be available on separate subscription plans costing £4.99 per month or £49 per year with a one-month free trial.

Final Cut Pro is compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later, while Logic Pro will be available on A12 Bionic chip iPad models or later. Both also require iPadOS 16.4.

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

“With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”