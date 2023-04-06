The Final Fantasy pixel remaster series is coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on April 19th. All six titles in the series will be available to purchase individually or as a complete series from PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop.

Previously only available on Steam and mobile platforms, the collection from Square Enix brings all the magic of the original six games combined with quality-of-life upgrades while staying faithful to the retro design of these masterpieces.

Players can expect some unique features for PS4 and Switch, including the option to switch between the rearranged and original-based soundtrack and a choice of playing using the game’s default font or a pixel-based font.

They’ll also get additional boost features to expand gameplay options, including switching off random encounters and adjusting experience gained multipliers between 0 and 4.