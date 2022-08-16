Final season of Jamie Bell’s Turn: Washington’s Spies to debut on AMC UK this month

Jamie Bell as Abe Woodhull and Daniel Henshall as Caleb Brewster in TURN: Washington’s Spies. Photo Credit: Antony Platt/AMC

Season four of Turn: Washington’s Spies debuts on AMC, the drama and movie channel available exclusively to BT TV customers, on August 22nd.

The show’s final season opens with traitor Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman) taking his revenge on George Washington (Ian Kahn). He’s rounding up suspected rebel spies to impress his new British commanders and win approval to lead a regiment of his own against the Americans.

Abe Woodhull (Jamie Bell) and the other members of the Culper Ring escape Arnold’s clutches, and undermine the Royal Army by sabotaging its supplies. But unintended consequences compel Abe to enlist with the Redcoats, seeking revenge.

For his side to prevail, however, Abe must forsake his bloodlust and turn his attention back toward the one thing that truly matters: winning the war. Abe and the members of the Ring risk everything for the prospect of victory at Yorktown. We are present at the birth of America.

