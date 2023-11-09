Find It, Fix It, Flog It revived by BBC’s Yesterday channel 

Popular restoration show Find It, Fix It, Flog It is moving to Yesterday, the free to air factual channel owned by the BBC via its UKTV subsidiary which operates a portfolio of subscription and advert funded channels.

Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien will both return to rummage through the nation’s sheds, barns and garages for curios which can be fixed up and sold – hopefully with a profit for the items’ owners.

Two ten-part series have been commissioned and will also be available on UKTV Play, the corporation’s ad-funded on demand service.

The show, which previously aired on Channel 4 for seven series, will be produced by Cole’s HCA Entertainment and was commissioned for UKTV by head of factual and factual entertainment Helen Nightingale, and ordered by Gerald Casey, channel director for Yesterday and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning.

Nightingale said: “To be honest, we didn’t have to work hard to find it, it definitely doesn’t need fixing, and the successful format and brilliant talent helped to easily flog the show to us.

“We are hugely excited to work with HCA Entertainment on this, so much so we’ve commissioned two series in one go.”

Hamish Rieck, executive producer at HCA Entertainment, said: “We are all enormously grateful to everyone at UKTV for giving us the opportunity to make more episodes of Find It, Fix It, Flog It.

“We can’t wait to get started and see what amazing ideas Henry, Simon and the workshop teams have up their sleeves when it comes to breathing new life into the stuff they find tucked away in people’s sheds.”