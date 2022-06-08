First Blood returns to cinemas in 4K to mark 40th anniversary

© 1982 STUDIOCANAL

Sylvester Stallone’s First Blood will be returning to UK and Irish cinemas on 24th June to mark its 40th Anniversary.

This opening instalment of the Rambo franchise sees small town Washington sheriff Will Teasle (Brian Dennehy) detain a vagrant drifter (Stallone) who is then violently mistreated by his deputies, setting in motion a series of events that bring mayhem and a bloody reckoning to the community.

The 4K screening is being organised by distributors Park Circus, which represents the film in the UK and Ireland on behalf of owners Studiocanal, and will see the 1980s action flick available in more than 100 cinemas.

First Blood’s 40th anniversary is also being marked with a brand-new SteelBook Edition, which will include a Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD disc and will roll-out across all Studiocanal territories (UK, France, Germany, Australia & New Zealand) from November.

The release will feature new artwork created by graphic designer and illustrator, Matt Ryan Tobin, as well as several new bonus features.