First Look at Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine in Cinderella

Camilla Cabello stars in Cinderella Photo: Christopher Raphael

A new musical version of Cinderella starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, is coming to Amazon’s Prime Video this September.

The highly anticipated musical incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists plus original songs by Cabello and Menzel, and also stars Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan.

This is a “musically-driven” version of the classic tale sees our heroine (Cabello) as an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. But with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.



“Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Camilla Cabello stars in Cinderella Photo: Kerry Brown

“Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon’s reimagination of this classic story.”