EE broadband deals for February 2025

EE is running new deals on its range of broadband plans, including savings on Full Fibre packages and its ‘Made 4 Gamers’ plan, and its ‘best ever’ prices on SOGEA 67MB and EE Full Fibre 74 plans.
All deals are available online, by phone and in store until March 6th with no upfront cost.
EE Broadband Deals
- SOGEA 67MB: £25.99 per month, no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £144)
- EE Full Fibre 74: £25.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £144)
- EE Full Fibre 300: £30.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £168)
- EE Full Fibre 900: £40.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £168)
- EE Full Fibre 1.6: £64.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £120)
- EE Made 4 Gamers: £74.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £120)