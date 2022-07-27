First look image released Kristin Scott Thomas’s My Mother’s Wedding￼￼

A first look image has been released for Kristin Scott Thomas’s directorial debut, My Mother’s Wedding, which has just wrapped principal photography.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham, the film focuses on three romantically dysfunctional sisters who return to their childhood home for a momentous weekend; the third wedding of their twice widowed mother, Diana (Scott Thomas).

The three daughters are from very different walks of life: Georgina (Beecham), a palliative nurse; Victoria (Miller), a Hollywood star; and Katherine (Johansson), a Captain in the Royal Navy.

Over the weekend, the family gathers to celebrate a new marriage, but mother and daughters alike are forced to revisit the past and confront the future, with help from a colourful group of unexpected wedding guests…

The film is the third time Scott Thomas and Johansson have played mother and daughter since The Horse Whisperer.

Scott Thomas said: “I have wanted to direct for a long time and it was thrilling to create this fictional family using my own childhood memories as a springboard. Directing and acting with such talented actresses and reuniting with Scarlett Johansson has been exhilarating.”

The cast also includes Freida Pinto, Sindhu Vee, Joshua McGuire, Mark Stanley, Thibault de Montalembert and Samson Kayo.

Co-written by Scott Thomas and John Micklethwait, the film is produced by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales.