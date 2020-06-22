FITE joins Netgem TV bringing PPV fights to the platform

Sport app FITE is now available on Netgem TV set top boxes, adding the ability to watch PPV events from AEW, Top Rank, WWE, and Impact Wrestling on the platform.

The app, which specialises in live combat sports and special events, is available immediately on Netgem TV devices including those from the firm’s partner ISPs.

“We’ve been acquiring some amazing exclusive PPV events for our fans,” said Kim Hurwitz, CMO of FITE.

“We’ll be expanding our slate even further in July when other popular leagues are ready to return, plus adding brand new sports to the mix. Stay tuned, as they’ll be on Netgem TV.”

“We are very excited to welcome FITE into our catalogue” said Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director at Netgem TV.

“This new addition, along with previous efforts to provide a diversified content offering for everyone, comes as great news for sports fans, who can find in Netgem TV a wide selection of sports at a very competitive price”