Five films which really showcase their locations

The most immediate draw for many films is the name of the lead actor or director, but successful films also tend to have a host of other well executed elements including an engaging soundtrack, realistic special effects and, often, stunning location filming – an element which increasingly shines as we move to a 4K world of viewing.

Here’s our pick of five recent films which really weave their locations into the story.

Lion (2016)

Based on a true story, Lion tells the tale of a young boy who’s adopted by an Australian couple after getting lost 1000 miles from home. The film follows his journey 25 years later on as he returns to India and sets out to find his lost family.

Plagued with the memories of his lost loved ones, in his adulthood Saroo is driven by his guilt as he hides his quest from his adoptive parents and girlfriend.

The film was shot in location in Australia, including in Tasmania, and in Ganesh Talai in Khandwa and Kolkata in West Bengal.

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Newly divorced, main character Liz finds herself at a crossroads about what she wants to do with her life. Feeling lost, she steps out of her comfort zone, risking everything to change her life, embarking on a journey around the world that becomes a quest for self-discovery.

Among her travels she visits various countries including Italy, where she discovers the true pleasure of nourishment; India, where she discovers the power of prayer; and finally Bali, where she finds inner peace and balance of true love.

All three destinations here are a must visit for everyone who loves to travel. Each country has so much to offer from the food, the people and the different cultures.

Wild (2014)

If you’re looking for inspiration for your next adventure holiday, look no further than the film, Wild. After her marriage breaks down and her mother passes away, main character Cheryl has lost all hope.

She makes a bold decision – with absolutely no experience she decides to hike more than a thousand miles of Pacific Crest Trail, alone. Follow her as she fights against all the odds on a journey that ultimately heals her soul.

Whether you’re an experienced adventurer or it’s something you’ve always wanted to do, the film is sure to inspire you to do something a little different on your next holiday.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Featuring a star-studded cast, the film follows the historic adventures of a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel between the wars, and the lobby boy who becomes his most trusted friend.

With twists and turns within the story line including the theft and recovery of a priceless Renaissance painting, it’s sure to keep you gripped!

One of the main standout features of the film is the dramatically changing continent in the background. Although very different to how it was when the movie was set, Budapest is a truly stunning and breath-taking destination that we know you would love.

Letters to Juliet (2010)

This charming romance finds young American Sophie in the picturesque Verona, Italy for a pre-honeymoon with fiancé Victor who’s more interested in researching recipes and ingredients for his New York restaurant than romance.

Bored and neglected, Sophie meets the Secretaries of Juliet she discovers that the thousands of love letters left each year in Juliet Capulet’s courtyard all receive a response. When an unanswered letter from 1957 is discovered, Sophie sets out in a mission to track down its author and reunite her with her long-lost love.

But when the now elderly Claire Smith arrives accompanied by her handsome 20-something grandson, Sophie’s own love life becomes unexpectedly complicated.