Five James Cameron films are getting new 4K UHD Blu-ray releases

Five box-office hits from director James Cameron, including Aliens and Titanic, are getting 4K UHD Blu-ray releases courtesy of distributor Elevation Sales. Also on the slate are Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water and action spy thriller True Lies.
Release Dates:
- Titanic 25th Anniversary Collector’s Edition – Due for release on 29th April. Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
- Aliens Collector’s Edition – Due for release on 22nd April. Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
- True Lies Collector’s Edition – Due for release on 1st April. Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
- Avatar: The Way of Water Collector’s Edition – Due for release on 25th March. Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
- Avatar Collector’s Edition – Out now. Order from Amazon.co.uk*
The 4K transfer for each release will be presented in Dolby Vision HDR with a Dolby Atmos audio mix. Additionally, most of the releases will arrive with several hours of all-new bonus features.
Cameron said: “There’s a world of emotions in revisiting these films and I hope we’ve captured some of that in the new bonus materials we created for our fans.”
Producer Jon Landau added: “We really wanted to deliver the best possible experience at home so viewers could immerse themselves both in the films and the journeys we went through to make them.”
Titanic Collectors Edition Deluxe Set includes:
- Exclusive perfect bound hardcover coffee table book
- Exclusive detailed ship schematic
- Collectible reproduction movie prop premiums
- Sheet music
Plus Bonus Features:
- TITANIC: Stories From the Heart
- NEW! TITANIC: 25 Years Later with James Cameron
- Behind-the Scenes presentation hosted by Jon Landau
- NEW! Trailer Presentation hosted by Jon Landau
- NEW! Fan Poster Art
- NEW! Reflections on TITANIC (4 parts)
- Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by James Cameron
- Additional Behind-the-Scenes Deep-Dive Presentation narrated by James Cameron
- $200,000,001: A Ship’s Odyssey (The TITANIC Crew Video)
- Videomatics
- Visual Effects
- Music Video “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion
- Still Galleries
- Director Commentary by James Cameron
- Cast and Crew Commentary
- Historical Commentary by Don Lynch and Ken Marschall
Aliens Bonus Features include:
- The Inspiration and Design of ALIENS
- Superior Fire Power: Making ALIENS
- Pre- and Post – Production Stills and Footage
True Lies Bonus Features include:
- Fear Is Not An Option: A look back at TRUE LIES – Unveil the explosive behind-the-scenes secrets of TRUE LIES with the cast and crew as they share untold tales of daring stunts, cutting-edge technology, and the comedic genius that brought this spy-thriller to life.
- Archives: Script, Artwork, Marketing – Dive into the production secrets of True Lies with these exclusive behind-the-scenes documents and more.
- Theatrical trailer
Avatar: The Way of Water Collectors Edition includes:
- Film upgraded to stunning 4k Dolby vision HDR picture & immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
- 8 hours of bonus material, including 5 hours of new bonus.
Avatar Includes:
- Three versions of the film including theatrical version, special edition and collector’s extended cut.
- Film upgraded to stunning 4k Dolby vision HDR picture & immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
- 4 disc set including 10 hours of bonus materials including All-New extras.
