Five James Cameron films are getting new 4K UHD Blu-ray releases

Five box-office hits from director James Cameron, including Aliens and Titanic, are getting 4K UHD Blu-ray releases courtesy of distributor Elevation Sales. Also on the slate are Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water and action spy thriller True Lies.

Release Dates:

The 4K transfer for each release will be presented in Dolby Vision HDR with a Dolby Atmos audio mix. Additionally, most of the releases will arrive with several hours of all-new bonus features.

Cameron said: “There’s a world of emotions in revisiting these films and I hope we’ve captured some of that in the new bonus materials we created for our fans.”



Producer Jon Landau added: “We really wanted to deliver the best possible experience at home so viewers could immerse themselves both in the films and the journeys we went through to make them.”

Titanic Collectors Edition Deluxe Set includes:

Exclusive perfect bound hardcover coffee table book

Exclusive detailed ship schematic

Collectible reproduction movie prop premiums

Sheet music

Plus Bonus Features:

TITANIC: Stories From the Heart

NEW! TITANIC: 25 Years Later with James Cameron

Behind-the Scenes presentation hosted by Jon Landau

NEW! Trailer Presentation hosted by Jon Landau

NEW! Fan Poster Art

NEW! Reflections on TITANIC (4 parts)

Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by James Cameron

Additional Behind-the-Scenes Deep-Dive Presentation narrated by James Cameron

$200,000,001: A Ship’s Odyssey (The TITANIC Crew Video)

Videomatics

Visual Effects

Music Video “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

Still Galleries

Director Commentary by James Cameron

Cast and Crew Commentary

Historical Commentary by Don Lynch and Ken Marschall

Aliens Bonus Features include:

The Inspiration and Design of ALIENS

Superior Fire Power: Making ALIENS

Pre- and Post – Production Stills and Footage

True Lies Bonus Features include:

Fear Is Not An Option: A look back at TRUE LIES – Unveil the explosive behind-the-scenes secrets of TRUE LIES with the cast and crew as they share untold tales of daring stunts, cutting-edge technology, and the comedic genius that brought this spy-thriller to life.

Archives: Script, Artwork, Marketing – Dive into the production secrets of True Lies with these exclusive behind-the-scenes documents and more.

Theatrical trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water Collectors Edition includes:

Film upgraded to stunning 4k Dolby vision HDR picture & immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

8 hours of bonus material, including 5 hours of new bonus.

Avatar Includes:

Three versions of the film including theatrical version, special edition and collector’s extended cut.

Film upgraded to stunning 4k Dolby vision HDR picture & immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

4 disc set including 10 hours of bonus materials including All-New extras.

