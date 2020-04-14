Five of the best products to sell online

Over the past two decades, global eCommerce has grown significantly, with more entrepreneurs resorting to online platforms to carry out their businesses. When thinking of building your own business online, there are chances you might get stuck on the best products to sell. There is a wide range of products dominating online channels already, and getting the best products for a business can an overwhelming task. This article highlights some of the best products to sell online

1. Fashion Products



For things to make and sell Shopify has plenty of options, particularly items that shape the fashion world. The fashion industry is ever-evolving, widening the range of business opportunities for entrepreneurs. Whether it is creating and selling enamel pins to enhance designs, sell bow ties, pocket squares, or even sunglasses, an online store has everything you need to get your target market. You can also specialise in selling watches, leggings, jewellery, or t-shirts.



2. Rental Service



A rental service enables customers to get access to physical resources within a limited timeframe. In this case, customers pay to use the product and not own it. A dress rental store, for example, lends out expensive suits and wears for special occasions, such as weddings or proms. Having an online shop allows you to upload images of products under your rental services. Customers can then select a rental duration to determine how much the service will cost them to get the service.



3. Smart Electronics



Electronic products are part of everyone’s day to day life. With the advancement in technology, most people are now resorting to smart gadgets. With the anticipated growth in the smart electronics market, entrepreneurs can leverage their online stores to meet the industry’s demands. Smart electronics to sell include smartwatches, headphones, earphones, chargers, light switches, and televisions. You can also venture on smart security gadgets such as cameras, movement sensors, or smart alarms.



4. Consultancy



There is an increasingly growing market for online consultation services. If you have vast knowledge and skills in a particular field, then offering consultations online would be an ideal business opportunity for you. Whether you are a fitness trainer, a professional roofer, or an interior designer, you can use website or online shop to sell your consultancy services online. You can also sell products or services in person then use your online store to run assessments and undertake any necessary follow up. Online shops also feature invoice generators that make it easy to manage invoicing for your consultancy services.



5. Ticketing



Like any other business aspect, companies are transitioning from manual to digital ticketing. This explains why online ticketing has continued to be a profitable venture over the past few years. Online ticketing businesses are unique in their functionality. Through your online store, customers can check-in, select and receive their tickets, and check out of your designated account or site. These tickets can be used to access physical locations and events such as conferences, concerts, parks, and museums. Some tickets are designed to participate in online experiences, including online conferences, webinars, and e-classes.