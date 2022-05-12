Food Network announces new and returning commissions

Food Network has announced a slate of new and returning cooking shows in the UK, including Tom Kerridge’s Sunday Lunch and Gok Wan’s Easy Asian, which will air on Food Network and discovery+ in the UK.

New series include John Torode’s Ireland, a foodie voyage of discovery in one of the most stunning countries in the world. From home cooks to Michelin-starred chefs, the popular Aussie chef travels the length and breadth of the Emerald Isle in this culinary and travel delight.

Produced by Cornelia Street Productions, the series will take viewers on a cooking journey from the spectacular seafood of the Wild Atlantic Way to a classic Irish stew in a Dublin pub, and from the beef and butter of Cork’s lush farmlands to the Michelin-Starred restaurants of Galway and beyond.

Viewers will also be able to enjoy chilled and unhurried cooking with Tom Kerridge’s Sunday Lunch this autumn.

Produced by Bone Soup Productions, each of the show’s eight episodes will offer a step-by-step guide to preparing Tom’s favourite meal of the week, with one amazing dish taking centre stage, accompanied by mouth-watering sides and sauces, and an indulgent pudding to wrap things up.

In addition to the series, an hour-long Christmas special will air on Food Network and drop on discovery+ just in time to showcase recipes for the festive season.

Gok Wan’s Easy Asian will return for season three this June. In an 8×30 production by Sidney Street Productions, the exceptional home cook will be back to spread his love for Asian cuisine. Three simple but delicious recipes revealed in each episode can be served together as a feast but work equally well by themselves.

Meanwhile, Michel Roux’s French Country Cooking will come back with season two of the widely watched Food Network show.

The new series from Outline Productions Limited and shot in the Spring will feed viewers with more of Michel Roux’s secrets of how to master rustic French cuisine.

The chef will be joined in the kitchen in the South of France by his wife Giselle, who this time will be cooking one of Michel’s all-time favourite treats. Both shows air on Food Network this summer.

Clare Laycock, SVP Planning & Insights, Head of Entertainment at Discovery UK, said: “The new slate of cooking commissions will create a unique opportunity for viewers to welcome some of their favourite UK chefs into their homes.

“These new and returning series will take our Food Network audiences on an indulgent and informative culinary journey across the world, blending inspirational cooking with breathtaking travel destinations.”