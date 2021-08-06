Football and soap boxsets help deliver ITV Hub’s biggest ever month

ITV’s catch-up service has enjoyed its most popular month on record, with 93.3 million hours viewed during July – an increase of 221% on the previous year – and a total of 219m live streams throughout the month.

The ITV Hub service also saw a record number of monthly active users which were up 119% year-on-year. Meanwhile the ad-free subscription version, ITV Hub+, reached 567,000 subscribers in July – its biggest number ever and a 16% year-on-year increase.

ITV says the numbers were driven by the return of Love Island, England’s journey to the UEFA Euro 2020 final, plus a decision to debut each week’s Emmerdale and Coronation Street episodes as a boxset during the football season.

Rufus Radclifffe, ITV Managing Director, On Demand, said: “We knew this Summer was going to be a big TV moment with the most talked-about events on ITV, but these figures show just how successful ITV Hub has been in bringing those ‘can’t miss’ occasions to viewers.

“From live viewing of the Euros to catching up on last-night’s Love Island and making sure not a minute of the Soaps is missed plus all of our Drama and Reality boxsets, it’s testament to the work of the Hub team that more people than ever are using the service.”