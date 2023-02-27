Football legend Geoff Hurst documentary coming to Blu-ray next month

Dazzler Media is bringing feature documentary, Hurst: The First and Only, about British sporting legend Geoff Hurst, to Blu-ray, DVD and Download-to-Own from 27th March.

Synopsis:

Hurst: The First and Only charts some incredible highs and little-known lows as sporting legend Geoff Hurst talks for the first time about his remarkable achievements and personal tragedies.

Hitting football’s highest heights compares little to losing a brother to suicide and a daughter to a brain tumour. Six years after Hurst’s glittering career came to an end, he found himself on the dole.

This is a life shaped by glory and tragedy, fame and normality. The story is told in the company of friends and peers like Harry Redknapp, Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer amongst others, to reveal the man behind the statues and accolades. This is the definitive portrayal of a hero for our times.