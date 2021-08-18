Footballers Wives is coming to BritBox UK next week

Every episode of Footballers Wives and its spin-off series, Extra Time, is heading to BritBox next week.

The show, which ran on ITV from 2002 to 2006, starred Zöe Lucker, Gillian Taylforth, Suzie Amy, Gary Lucy and Laila Rouass and follows the wives of the fictional Premier League club Earls Park players.

On the surface they have everything money and fame can buy – the designer gear, the palatial homes, the platinum credit cards and the handsome celebrity husbands.

They should be having the time of their lives but are actually struggling to keep their marriages intact while their men dazzle the crowds on the pitch and the girls in the nightclubs.

All 42 episodes of Footballers Wives, plus the 24 Extra Time episodes, will be available to stream from 26th August.

The series is said to be one of the most requested additions to BritBox.