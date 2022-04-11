For All Mankind Season 3 – Apple TV+ confirms launch date

Apple TV has announced that the third season of its alt-history sci-fi drama For All Mankind will debut on June 10th.

The show is set in an alternative timeline where Russia beats the US to make the first moon landing, setting the scene for an increasingly competitive race between the two global superpowers as they seek to secure an advantage over one another.

Season two saw teams from each of the two nations settled on the moon, with rising tensions ultimately leading to a deadly finale.

In the new season both rivals set their sights on the red planet in the newest leg of the space race. But in uncharted territory, the competition to land on Mars first is only the beginning.

Returning cast members include Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

Apple TV+ is available on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony and Samsung.