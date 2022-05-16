For All Mankind – Apple TV+ releases season three trailer

Apple TV+ has released an all-new trailer for the third season of its alt-history sci-fi drama For All Mankind which debuts on June 10th followed by one new episode weekly until August 12th.

The show is set in an alternative timeline where the Soviet Union beats the US to make the first moon landing, setting the scene for an increasingly competitive race between the two superpowers as they seek to secure an advantage over one another.

Season two saw teams from each of the two nations settled on the moon, with rising tensions ultimately leading to a deadly finale.

In season three the Red Planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. The crews find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.

Returning cast members include Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.