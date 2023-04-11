SEENIT

For All Mankind is coming to Blu-ray and DVD next month

Dazzler Media are bringing the first and second seasons of For All Mankind to Blu-ray and DVD on May 1st. 

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and originally debuting on Apple TV+, the series is set in an alternative 1969 where the Soviet Union beats the United States to the Moon.

With a story spanning decades, the series ultimately moves beyond the moon for its third season which saw competing missions race to Mars. 

The show been confirmed to be returning for a fourth outing. 

