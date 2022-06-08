For All Mankind season three gets new preview video

Apple TV+ has released a new inside look at season three of its hit alternative history series For All Mankind which will be available to stream from June 10th.

The show is set in a timeline where the Soviet Union – not the US – makes the first moon landing in 1969, setting the scene for an increasingly competitive race between the two superpowers.

Season two moved the action to the 1980s and saw teams from the still competing nations settled on the moon, with rising tensions ultimately leading to a deadly finale.

In season three the Red Planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake.

The crews find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.

Returning cast members include Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.



The service can be watched via apps on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony and Samsung.