Former BBC and Microsoft exec Erik Huggers joins Freeview and Freesat operator, Everyone TV

Everyone TV, the newly rebranded company which manages the Freeview and Freesat TV platforms, has appointed former BBC and Microsoft executive Erik Huggers as its new Chairman.

The company is owned by the UK’s Public Service Broadcaster – the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

During his time at the BBC, Huggers’ led the launch of iPlayer and has since gone on to hold senior roles at Intel, Verizon and Vevo, serving as CEO for three years at the latter.

As Chairman of Everyone TV, Huggers will provide leadership and direction to the organisation’s Board of Directors, as well as the senior management team, including CEO Jonathan Thompson. He succeeds Caroline Thomson who is stepping down after more than 10 years in the role.

As well as a new name, Everyone TV’s has a refreshed remit to “ensure free TV remains open, relevant and compelling to every UK audience.”

Thompson said: “I’m delighted that the PSBs have appointed Erik as the new chairman of Everyone TV. He brings to the role a wealth of highly relevant UK and international experience and a deep understanding of the technology and media sectors.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him. I’d also like to thank Caroline for her expert stewardship of the organisation over the last decade, we are incredibly grateful for the passion and dedication she has shown to the company and its people.”

Huggers said: “The UK’s broadcasting sector with public service broadcasting at its heart is the envy of the world. I have long admired the principle of high quality content delivered free at the point of use for all.

“As the worlds of tech and entertainment increasingly converge, it’s imperative that the distribution of free TV adapts. I’m very much looking forward to working with the public service broadcasters as well as Jonathan and his senior leadership team to help shape the next phase of free TV in the UK.”