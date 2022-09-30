Formula 1 to remain on Sky UK until 2029

Sky has secured a multi-year extension of its Formula 1 broadcast deal in all Sky markets, with its UK & Ireland business remaining the sport’s exclusive home of until 2029.

Sky Germany and Italy will retain rights until 2027 with all race weekends exclusively live while home nation races will be simultaneously shown live on free-to-air.

From 2023, Sky Sports F1 viewers will be able to take control of how they follow the action through an improved multi-screen and second-screen option, tracking their favourite driver’s position on the circuit or selecting a driver’s on-board camera.

Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President & CEO, Sky UK & Europe, said: “Every race. Every moment. Every twist and turn. All exclusively live on Sky for years to come!

“Formula 1 continues to break records on Sky, with millions more watching than ever before across our markets, driven by new younger and female fans which is fantastic for the sport.

“More than 80 countries will continue to enjoy our world class analysis and content of one of the most exhilarating sports in the world.”

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said: “We are incredibly proud of our long-term partnership with Sky, and we are delighted to announce that we will continue working together until 2029, a very important commitment from Sky.

“Since the beginning of our relationship in 2012 we have both strived to bring the excitement, emotion, and drama of Formula 1 to our traditional fans while engaging new and more diverse audiences.

“Formula 1 has seen huge growth in recent years, and I can’t think of a better partner to continue to reach our fans with dedicated, expert and in-depth coverage.

“Sky not only brings fans live coverage but a range of behind-the-scenes access and content that brings F1 to life. We are hugely excited about the future of the partnership and the journey of Formula 1.”