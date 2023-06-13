Apple TV+ has revealed a full trailer for the second season of Foundation, its epic sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov’s novels which debuts globally on July 14th, followed by new episodes every Friday.

Starring Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Lou Llobell, the series chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy – as the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within.

Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.

The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.