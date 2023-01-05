Apple TV+ has confirmed that the second season of Foundation, its epic sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov’s novels, will debut this summer. The streaming service has also given fans a sneak peek at the story’s next chapter:

Starring Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Lou Llobell, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Crucial individuals transcending space and time are faced with deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.