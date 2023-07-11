Foundation season two arrives on Apple TV+ this week 

The second season of Foundation, the epic sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov’s novels, debuts on Apple TV+ this week.

Fans of the series, which stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Lou Llobell, will be able to stream the first two episodes of the season 2 from Friday (14th July), with new episodes following each week.

Set more than a century after the season one finale, the new episodes see tension mount throughout the galaxy as the Cleons unravel and a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within.

Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.

The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.

Ahead of the show’s return, Apple TV+ has release a three minute recap covering the entire first season:

Apple TV+ is available on Apple’s own devices plus a range of set top boxes and streaming devices including Sky Q, Sky Glass, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including Hisense, LG, Sony and Samsung.

Subscriptions cost £6.99 per month (new subscribers get a seven-day free trial) and for a limited period anyone buying a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV step top box or Mac, can claim three months free.

In addition, a number of big name retailers and brands are currently offering extended free trials.