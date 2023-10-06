Foundation season two – take a look behind the scenes

The cast and crew of Foundation take viewers behind the scenes of the show’s second season in this newly released video.

Set more than a century after the show’s debut outing, season two sees tension mount throughout the galaxy as the Cleons unravel and a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within.

Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.

The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.