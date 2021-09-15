Four BBC channels are heading to Malaysia’s Astro TV platform

BBC Studios has struck a deal to launch linear channels BBC Earth and BBC Lifestyle and on-demand brands BBC First and BBC Brit on Malaysia’s Astro TV platform.

BBC Earth and BBC Lifestyle will be available on the Astro platform from 15 September, with BBC First and BBC Brit following a month later.

Phil Hardman, SVP & General Manager at BBC Studios Asia, said: “We are delighted to partner with Astro as we widen the reach of our bold, British creative content in Malaysia.

“From inspiring factual and entertaining lifestyle content to our bold dramas and quirky comedy, BBC Studios is known for our distinctively British and high quality content.

“Our linear and on-demand branded services are carefully curated for audiences across Asia to deliver a viewing experience to audiences that will entertain, educate and inform.”

Agnes Rozario, Director of Content, Astro said, “Astro is on a constant journey to strengthen our product offering and customer experience.

“To this end, refreshing our content line-up ensures that we continue to offer extensive choices to meet the diverse entertainment and information needs of our customers, always with the objective of delighting them.

“We are excited to welcome BBC Studios on our platforms and look forward to offering our customers more premium British entertainment choices.”