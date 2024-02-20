Four official Beatles films are coming from Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes is to direct four interlinked movies telling the story of The Beatles from each of the band member’s point-of-view. Expected to hit cinemas in 2027, the movies will intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.

Mendes and Sony Pictures are working with Apple Corps – the firm owned by McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison – on the movies. The project marks the first time Apple Corps have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Mendes will direct all four films and produce alongside his Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris and Neal Street’s Julie Pastor. Jeff Jones will executive produce for Apple Corps Ltd.

“I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Mendes.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris.

“To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

“Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa and Julie to explore each Beatle’s unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way,” said Apple Corps Ltd. CEO Jeff Jones.

“Sony Pictures’ enthusiastic support, championing the project’s scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us.”

Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, said: “I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in making this happen, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say: ‘yeah, yeah, yeah!’”

“Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe.

“We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam’s uniquely artistic vision.”