Cloud versions of four Resident Evil titles are coming to Nintendo Switch, with Resident Evil Village Cloud being the first to arrive on October 28th. The game’s highly anticipated Winters’ Expansion will follow on December 2nd.

Capcom also used the Nintendo Direct event to reveal that cloud versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard are also now in development for the platform and are planned for release later this year.

A demo for Resident Evil Village Cloud is available to stream via the Nintendo eShop.

This demo allows players to test out their internet connections with the experience for a limited time. After trying the demo, players can pre-order or purchase the full game through the same app.

About Resident Evil Village

Set following the events of Resident Evil™ 7 biohazard, Resident Evil Village resumes the Winters family saga with a new nightmare where Ethan is hunted by the mysterious inhabitants of a remote village.

Resident Evil Village continues Ethan’s adventures in the first-person view, bringing the series’ signature survival horror scares and pulse-pounding action up close and personal.

The Winters’ Expansion will introduce “Third Person Mode,” additional characters for “The Mercenaries,” and “Shadows of Rose,” a new story set 16 years after the main game following the journey of Ethan’s daughter Rosemary.