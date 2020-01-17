Fox UK to air modern day retelling of War Of The Worlds

Image: Urban Myth Films

A new eight-part version of H.G. Wells’ War Of The Worlds is coming to Fox UK on 5th March.

Set in modern-day Europe, this new version shows mankind all but wiped out in a devastating alien attack, and explores the fallout of those struggling to survive.

As aliens hunt and kill those left alive, the survivors ask a burning question – who are these attackers and why are they hell-bent on our destruction

The cast includes Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar Jones, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif and Guillaume Gouix.

The series was is written and created by the BAFTA award winner Howard Overman (Misfits, Crazyhead, Merlin) and executive produced by Overman, Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps for Urban Myth Films

Overman commented: “Our epic reimagining of War Of The Worlds will have viewers gripped. Cinematic, full of mystery and intrigue, at its core our story is about humanity.

“If aliens attacked tomorrow and life as we know it was destroyed, how would we cope? What would it tell us about each other, and more importantly, about ourselves?”

Johnny Capps, Executive Producer, Urban Myth Films, added: “Emotional, cinematic and rooted in character, War Of The Worlds is a unique marriage of human drama and the best science fiction.

“Bringing the classic H.G. Wells’ original novel firmly into the 21st century, War Of The Worlds is a timeless story that will have you on the edge of your seat.”

This series is a CANAL+ Creation Originale and will premiere on CANAL+ in France and will be broadcast on Fox in more than 50 countries across Europe & Africa.