Francis Ford Coppola’s re-edit of The Godfather: Part III is now available to pre-order

Francis Ford Coppola’s re-edit of The Godfather: Part III will debut on Blu-ray on December 8th and will also be available to Download & Keep from digital stores.

Presented by Paramount Home Entertainment, the newly entitled The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone restores Coppola and Mario Puzo’s original vision for the franchise’s finale.

Coppola and his production company American Zoetrope worked from a 4K scan of the original negative to undertake a painstaking, frame-by-frame restoration of both the new and original versions.

The restoration team began by searching for over 50 original takes to replace lower resolution opticals in the original negative. This process took more than six months and involved sifting through 300 cartons of negative.

American Zoetrope repaired scratches, stains, and other anomalies that could not be addressed previously due to technology constraints, while enhancements were made to the original 5.1 audio mix.



“For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues,” said Coppola.

“With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to ‘The Godfather’ and ‘The Godfather: Part II’ and I’m thankful to Jim Gianopulos and Paramount for allowing me to revisit it.”

