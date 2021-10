Image © Cactusbrook Ltd

Dazzler Media presents Dettori, the “tub-thumping celebration” of jockey Frankie Dettori, in selected cinemas and on Blu-ray, DVD & Download-to-Own from 15th November

Winner of over 3000 races, and fondly seen as the happiest man on the circuit, Dettori has led a seemingly charmed life. But his true story is one of titanic struggle, transformation and renewal.