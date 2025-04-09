Apple TV+ available now via Prime Video in Netherlands, Japan and India

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is one of the service’s recent hits.

Apple TV+ is now available as an add-on subscription for Prime and Prime Video subscribers in the Netherlands, Japan and India.

Prime members who subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video can access Apple’s library of hit shows within their existing Prime Video app.

Programme highlights include Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Severance, Pachinko, Dark Matter, Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, Hijack, The Morning Show, Invasion, and The Studio.

Apple TV+ first launched as a Prime Video add-on last October, since when the two companies have been expanding its availability to more countries and territories.

The service is also available direct via a dedicated app on Apple’s own devices plus Fire TV and Roku streaming devices plus all major smart TV brands.

Kelly Day, Vice President of International, Prime Video, said: “We’re delighted to continue to roll-out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with the launches in Japan, India, and the Netherlands today bringing Prime Video customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all in one app experience.”

Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services, said: “We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to audiences around the world.”