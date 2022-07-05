Nicolas Cage’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent comes to Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray in July

Image: Lionsgate UK

Lionsgate is releasing Nicolas Cage’s action-packed comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on digital July 8th and on SteelBook, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 11th.

Cage plays a fictionalised bored, down on his luck version of himself who accepts a million-dollar offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal).

Things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and he must use his legendary acting skills, channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to become a real-life action hero.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is directed by Tom Gormican and also stars Sharon Horgan (Military Wives, Pulling), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Gone Girl) and Lily Mo Sheen.

Blu-ray Special Features (included with 4K UHD release):

