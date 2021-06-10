Free documentary series celebrating women’s football is coming to Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV has confirmed that new documentary series Champions, which features football stars Lucy Bronze, Kelly Smith and sisters Tatiana and Silvana Flores, will be available to stream from this summer.

The 6-part series will follow three generations of English women’s football players, revealing the ins and outs of the sport and the challenges that the champions of the European women’s football scene have faced along the long journey towards the vindication of women’s football.

Champions will be available exclusively and for free on Rakuten TV in summer 2021.