Free eFootball PES UEFA Euro 2020 DLC available next month

Konami has announced that the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 downloadable content (DLC) for eFootball PES 2020 will launch on April 30, free for all users.

As the Official Videogame of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, eFootball PES 2020 will soon feature all 55 UEFA national teams, including their latest kits and squad rosters to match their real-life counterparts.

With anticipation building for the tournament to begin on June 12, the DLC will provide fans with early access to the action with an official UEFA Euro 2020 tournament mode coming to the game on April 30.

Konami is also proud to reveal that Wembley Stadium, the iconic venue for this year’s UEFA Euro 2020 Final, and Saint Petersburg Stadium have both been faithfully recreated and will be included in the upcoming update.

Additional content will also be added to eFootball PES 2020 as the tournament progresses:

The official UEFA Euro 2020 match ball will be available at launch on April 30, with the Final match ball being added in late June

Special UEFA Euro 2020 Featured Players will be accessible in myClub throughout the tournament

UEFA Euro 2020 themed Matchdays, with users selecting a country to represent and compete for in online challenge events, will be held throughout the tournament

The official UEFA Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament will also be released for use in myClub once the tournament has concluded

The DLC will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC Steam via a free update on April 30

Masami Saso, President at Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. commented: “Our strong partnership with UEFA continues with the highly-anticipated launch of the UEFA Euro 2020 content for eFootball PES 2020.

“We are very proud of our work with UEFA and all 55 national associations to bring our players an authentic and enjoyable way to engage with this year’s Euro tournament – the biggest ever.”